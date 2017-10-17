Rick Pitino Sues Adidas You Embarrassed & Humiliated Me

Breaking News

Rick Pitino is suing Adidas in federal court ... claiming that his good name has been dragged through the mud as a result of the company's dirty tactics.

As we previously reported, a top Adidas exec has been charged with conspiring to funnel money to top basketball recruits ... including $100k to a UL prospect.

Pitino's attorney filed the suit in a Kentucky federal court earlier today ... asking for compensatory and punitive damages -- but also saying this is about more than money. He wants to clear his name.

"It is Coach Pitino's vehicle for proving that he had nothing to do with Adidas' outrageous, wrongful, and illegal conspiracy."

In the suit, Pitino claims the scandal has "resulted in grave damage to Coach Pitino's public and private standing and reputation, causing him extreme embarrassment, humiliation and emotional distress."