United Airlines, 2 Officers Fired in Violent Passenger Removal

The officers who violently dragged a passenger off a United Airlines flight have been canned and a third has resigned ... 6 months after the violent incident was caught on video.

The Chicago Dept. of Aviation on Tuesday released a report outlining why it fired the officers and suspended a fourth officer for their role in savagely dragging Dr. David Dao off Flight 3411 at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport back in April.

The incident threw United into a massive PR crisis that was compounded after CEO Oscar Munoz said he fully stood behind the crew's actions. Munoz subsequently apologized.

In the aviation department's report, the Inspector General said one officer was fired for improperly escalating the incident while a sergeant was 86'd after removing facts from an employee report.

Dao -- who later settled with United for an undisclosed amount -- suffered a concussion, broken nose and lost 2 teeth. Following the news, Dao's attorney, Thomas Demetrio, said "This is not a day of celebration for Dr. Dao, who is neither vindictive nor happy about Mr. Ferguson's findings. There is a lesson to be learned here for police officers at all levels."