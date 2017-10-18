Eagles Star Chris Long Donating 2017 NFL Salary ... to Youth Education

Eagles Star Chris Long Donating 2017 NFL Salary to Youth Education

Breaking News

Eagles star Chris Long is droppin' a fat stack of cash on youth education in America ... pledging his entire 2017 NFL base salary -- an even $1 MIL -- to various initiatives.

Long just announced that his last 10 game checks will go to 4 organizations supporting educational equality ... after donating his first 6 checks to college scholarships in his hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia.

"I think we can all agree that equity in education can help affect change that we all want to see in this country," Chris told The AP.

"We have such a great platform as football players and hopefully fans get behind it."

If this sounds familiar, it's probably 'cause Colin Kaepernick also made a million-dollar pledge last year ... donating $1 mil of his NFL money to "organizations working in oppressed communities."

Respect.