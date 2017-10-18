Katy Perry Plays Fairy Godmother For Aspiring Designer!!!

Katy Perry Plays Fairy Godmother For Aspiring Designer!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Katy Perry opened the financial floodgates for an aspiring designer who wore one of her own outfits to Katy's concert that caught Katy's eye.

Samantha Bolton met Katy at a meet-and-greet before Monday night's "Witness: The Tour" concert at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Kentucky. It was supposed to be the standard pose-for-pics-share-some-hugs session, but it turned into so much more.

The 26-year-old out of Raleigh, NC tells us Katy went gaga over the outfit -- dress and shoes worth about $300 and made from over 3,000 rhinestones with Katy's tour logo front and center. Katy liked it so much she asked Samantha to design one for her AND her dog.

Katy posted a video with Samantha and the dress on her Snapchat and now Samantha's being flooded with tons of requests for the dress. Samantha's got a 9-to-5 job but hopes this will be her called card so she can become a full-blown designer.

And by the grace of God ... Samantha will.