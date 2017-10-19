Lupita Nyong'o Claims Harvey Weinstein Assaulted Her Too

Lupita Nyong'o Weinstein Tried Undressing In Front of Me

Lupita Nyong'o just joined a long list of women accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct ... claiming he tried undressing in front of her in a bedroom.

Nyong'o says she met Weinstein in 2011 at an awards ceremony in Berlin while she was still a student at the Yale School of Drama. Lupita claims several months later, she was invited by Weinstein to join him at his family home in Connecticut for a screening of a film.

Nyong'o says she arrived at Weinstein's home, met his wife and children and Harvey set her up to watch the film in his private screening room. According to Lupita, Weinstein interrupted the film just 15 minutes in and invited her to his private bedroom.

Once in the bedroom, Lupita says Harvey asked if he could give her a massage. The actress says she panicked and offered to give the producer one instead, he obliged, removed his shirt and laid down on the bed.

Not long into the massage, Nyong'o claims Weinstein said he wanted to take off his pants. Lupita says she advised him not to and it would make her uncomfortable ... but Weinstein proceeded to stand up and begin to remove them anyways. Nyong'o says she left the bedroom and then left Weinstein's home.