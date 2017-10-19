Nastia Liukin 'Hearts and Prayers' to McKayla Maroney

Nastia Liukin Sends 'Hearts and Prayers' to McKayla Maroney

Breaking News

Team USA gymnastics stars Nastia Liukin and Laurie Hernandez say they did NOT experience abuse at the hands of former team doctor Larry Nassar -- but they feel horrible for those who did.

"We feel for them," Liukin said on the way to a charity event in NYC ..."Our hearts and prayers go out to all that were affected."

One of those affected is McKayla Maroney -- who says Nassar repeatedly sexually abused her during her gymnastics career ... beginning at age 13.

Maroney's 2012 Olympics teammate Gabby Douglas was also out in NYC last night -- and says she has not spoken with McKayla since she went public with the allegations ... but insinuated that she would be reaching out.

Besides Maroney, more than 120 women claim they were victimized by Nassar. For his part, he claims he was just performing routine medical procedures.