Venus Williams Ready to Talk to Lawyers in Fatal Car Crash Case

Exclusive Details

Venus Williams is finally making herself available to talk to opposing lawyers about the fatal car crash ... and the wrongful death lawsuit.

According to a court doc obtained by TMZ Sports ... Venus will sit for a deposition on November 9 in West Palm Beach. As we first reported ... attorneys for the estate of Jerome Barson said the tennis superstar had refused to respond to their repeated requests since July.

Barson's attorney, Michael Steinger, tells us, "After months of avoiding our repeated requests for deposition and after requesting the court order the same, we are pleased that Ms. Williams realized the importance of her testimony in this very serious case."

Barson is the 78-year-old man who died from his injuries after the June collision. Venus blames a third unidentified driver for the accident.