Dodgers' Kiké Hernandez 'We Got 4 F**king Games to Go!'

Dodgers' Kiké Hernandez: 'We Got 4 F**king Games to Go!'

Breaking News

After smashing 3 home runs and clinching the National League pennant -- Dodgers hero Kiké Hernandez had a message for his team ... WE AIN'T DONE YET!!

Hernandez gave the victory speech in the locker room after the Dodgers punched their ticket to the World Series on Thursday night ... and it was awesome.

"First of all great job," Kiké said ... "I don't remember the last time the Dodgers got to the World Series 'cause I wasn't even born yet!"

Then this -- "We got 4 f**king games to go!"

Congrats!