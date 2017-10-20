Harvey Weinstein Rape Accuser's Lawyer Spills More Info at News Conference (LIVE STREAM)

Harvey Weinstein Rape Accuser's Lawyer Spills More Info At News Conference

The lawyer representing Harvey Weinstein's rape accuser will speak to reporters at a news conference shortly ... and TMZ will be streaming it live.

Dave Ring represents the Italian actress/model who Thursday went to the LAPD and filed a police report. The woman alleges Weinstein raped her back in 2013 in her hotel room.

Ring and the woman detailed the alleged rape to the L.A. Times on the heels of her interview with cops. Our police sources are baffled, saying this kind of publicity hurts their investigation.

Now Ring wants to offer even more details ... which he will do at 1 PM PT.