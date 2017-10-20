Mandalay Bay Restricting Access to Vegas Shooter's Suite, Entire 32nd Floor

Mandalay Bay Vegas Shooter's Room Off Limits ... So is Entire 32nd Floor

The Las Vegas shooter's 32nd-floor suite at Mandalay Bay is still completely shut off to the public, and in fact ... the whole floor's on lockdown.

One of our guys hit up the hotel Friday to check out the situation with Stephen Paddock's room after reports the hotel planned to never rent it out again. This video shows you can't even get close to the suite.

Elevators won't allow guests to get off on the 32nd floor, and security guards are stationed in stairwells to block access.

Law enforcement sources tell us Vegas PD completed the investigation of the suite, and they've turned it back over to the resort -- but it's clear Mandalay Bay's not ready to let morbid sightseers gawk at it.