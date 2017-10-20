'LHHH' Honcho Mona Scott-Young Hazel-E Must Go After Burning Gays Comment

'Love and Hip Hop' Honcho Wants Hazel-E Fired for Attacking Gay Community

"Love & Hip Hop Hollywood" creator Mona Scott-Young is disgusted by Hazel-E's homophobic social media rant, and if she gets her way ... Hazel will be canned ASAP.

Sources close to the 'LHHH' executive producer tell TMZ ... she made it clear with VH1 she expects Hazel to get booted from the show for saying gays should burn in hell, but contrary to popular belief ... Mona doesn't get final say on personnel decisions.

Our sources say it's not just the homophobic rant that pissed her off ... Hazel's negative remarks about women of color have disgusted her as well.

We're told Mona's production company is not the only one involved with 'LHHH' so Hazel's fate will be a group decision -- but she's pressing the network hard to 86 her.

As we reported, Hazel told us she's sorry about her homophobic comments. Mostly.