Bill Murray Savagely Turns Down $3 Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Donation

Bill Murray Savagely Turns Down $3 Donation ... for Puerto Rico

Bill Murray's putting his foot down -- want an autograph? Cough up a donation, and $3 is NOT gonna cut it.

We got Bill out in D.C. on Sunday signing his John Hancock and noticed autograph seekers were also handing him cash. Turns out he was signing under one condition -- donate $20 towards hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico and you've got a deal.

Check it out ... everyone's on board. Well, almost everyone. Some dude tried getting a discount, but Bill wasn't having it and he gave the guy a sick burn.