'Love & Hip Hop' Star Hazel-E Says Letter Proves She Got Axed Over Homophobic Rant

Hazel-E says she has proof "Love & Hip Hop Hollywood" only dumped her because of her homophobic social media post -- despite producers claiming she was fired beforehand.

Sources connected to Hazel-E tell TMZ ... she got a letter delivered by FedEx on Saturday, informing her the show wasn't picking up an option on her contract. The letter was sent on Friday, October 20 -- that's 16 days AFTER producers say they decided to drop her.

The letter was sent one day after her homophobic comment -- saying all gays should burn in hell -- earned her swift Internet backlash. We're told Hazel thinks the timing makes it obvious she was only cut due to the Instagram post.

We contacted 'L&HH' producers about Hazel's letter, and they're standing by their initial statement -- they decided to can Hazel on Oct. 4. Point, blank, period.

Our Hazel sources say she's wondering what took them so long to make it official? Bottom line -- she's pissed off about the firing. We're told she's hired a lawyer and is strongly considering a lawsuit.