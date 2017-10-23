Pras 'No Need' For Janet At Super Bowl ... It's Too Risky

Pras: No Need For Janet Jackson At Super Bowl, Too Risky

A hip-hop legend says don't look for Justin Timberlake to bring out Janet Jackson during his Super Bowl halftime show, telling TMZ Sports the reunion would be too risky for the NFL.

We got Pras -- one of the founding members of The Fugees -- out at Madeo in L.A. and asked if he thought Justin should do Janet a solid and bring her back to the big stage.

Janet's been banned ever since nipplegate back in '04, but let's face it, Justin was an accomplice and a lot of people think if JT's back in the fold, JJ should be too.

Not Pras, who told us there was "no need" to bring Janet back (ouch, bro) and went on to explain to us why he felt like the NFL might not be over Ms. Jackson being a little nasty.

Still though, do the right thing, Timberlake ...