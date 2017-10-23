Steelers WR Martavis Bryant Disses Teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Martavis Bryant let his Instagram fingers go wild Sunday night -- dissing' his teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster while complaining about the team.

FYI, the Steelers WON on Sunday -- beating the Bengals 29-14 ... but Bryant only caught 1 pass for 3 yards and is clearly pissed he's not getting the ball more. He reportedly requested a trade last week.

When someone on Instagram told him his WR teammate "[JuJu Smith-Schuster is] better" -- Bryant fired back, "Juju is no where near better than me fool all they need to do is give me what I want and y’all can have juju and who ever else."

JuJu caught 2 passes for 39 yards and a TD in Sunday's victory.

Moments later, the damage control had already begun ...

"@juju is the future and got great talent and is going to be one of the best to play the game I want him to get his I just want mines period point blank."

Bryant -- who missed the entire 2016 season due to drug violations -- added, "Ain’t nobody did nothing to get me back I worked my ass off to get myself back with no help and little support period in due time the process will show."