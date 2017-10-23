UFC's Sage Northcutt Wrestles HUGE Bodybuilder in China

UFC's Sage Northcutt Wrestles Massive Bodybuilder

UFC rising star Sage Northcutt ain't afraid of no man ... even if the man is a heavyweight MONSTER that outweighs him by about 100 pounds.

Irish bodybuilder Blessing Awodibu ﻿posted a video of his grappling match with Super Sage ... which went down in September during Northcutt's trip to Shanghai.

Blessing looked good from the jump, but Sage got the best of the big man as the match went on.

Awodibu was a great sport -- saying the ring-work was "fun as f**k" and even calling Sage "a gentle giant."

Nothing about that looked gentle.