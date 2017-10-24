Blac Chyna About to Get Grilled Over Car Crash ... Lawyer Doesn't Believe Her Alibi

Blac Chyna About to Get Grilled Over Car Crash Lawyer Doesn't Buy Her Alibi

Blac Chyna's gonna have to jog her memory when she finally sits down and gets grilled about a 2-year-old car crash involving her BMW ... because the victim's lawyer thinks she's lying.

Jon Teller, the attorney for one of the women involved in the 2015 crash, tells TMZ ... BC is scheduled to be deposed this week and the objective's clear -- poke holes in her story that she was home at the time of the crash. Teller's adamant BC was in the car at the time of the crash ... if not behind the wheel.

Teller adds Blac hasn't shown one shred of evidence she was home on November 11. As we reported ... passengers in the SUV said they saw 2 African-American women in mini skirts get out of BC's BMW and jump in a car that had been following them.

Blac's friend, Paige Addison, told cops she was behind the wheel and BC was not in the car. Paige was charged with felony hit-and-run.

Teller also tells us his client's lifestyle has been severely curtailed since the accident ... she's no longer active because of injuries to her back that might require invasive surgery. Teller says she wants hundreds of thousands to cover her medical expenses and the case could cross the million dollar line with pain and suffering and punitives.

We've reached out to BC, so far no word back.