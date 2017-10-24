TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

NFL's Kareem Jackson Protests Might Be Screwing Ratings 'We Feel How We Feel'

10/24/2017 2:28 PM PDT

NFL's Kareem Jackson: Protests Might Be Screwing Ratings, 'We Feel How We Feel'

EXCLUSIVE

Houston Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson says he's aware the kneeling protests might be hurting NFL ratings -- but he's not fazed, telling TMZ Sports, "We feel how we feel."

There are reports NFL viewership is down from 2016 -- some people are pointing the finger at the national anthem protests ... saying fans have had enough. 

We got Kareem out in NYC  -- who's locked arms with his teammates but not taken a knee -- and asked him if the decline in ratings makes him think twice about speaking out.

"It may be messing with the ratings a little bit," Jackson admits ... "It is what it is though."

"We feel how we feel and that's that. At the end of the day, [they are] peaceful protests and we're all about equality."

BTW -- Jackson also makes his World Series pick ... the hometown fans will be happy.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web