NFL's Kareem Jackson: Protests Might Be Screwing Ratings, 'We Feel How We Feel'

Houston Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson says he's aware the kneeling protests might be hurting NFL ratings -- but he's not fazed, telling TMZ Sports, "We feel how we feel."

There are reports NFL viewership is down from 2016 -- some people are pointing the finger at the national anthem protests ... saying fans have had enough.

We got Kareem out in NYC -- who's locked arms with his teammates but not taken a knee -- and asked him if the decline in ratings makes him think twice about speaking out.

"It may be messing with the ratings a little bit," Jackson admits ... "It is what it is though."

"We feel how we feel and that's that. At the end of the day, [they are] peaceful protests and we're all about equality."

BTW -- Jackson also makes his World Series pick ... the hometown fans will be happy.