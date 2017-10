Yasiel Puig Blue Hair for World Series! ... Dodger Til I Dye

Yasiel Puig Busts Out Blue Hair for World Series

Yasiel Puig is showing his true colors -- DODGER BLUE, BABY!!

The Dodgers stud broke out the hair dye and did a little colorwork on his fro-hawk before taking the field against the Houston Astros for Game 1 of the World Series.

It was definitely a process ... Puig first bleached his hair blonde before turning things blue. We think it turned out pretty good!

Now, Puig and the Dodgers have gotta deliver on the field ... or else he'll have a different case of the blues.