Actress Claims Sexual Assault By President George H.W. Bush

Former President George H.W. Bush is the latest person accused of sexual assault.

Actress Heather Lind says she was posing with the wheelchair-bound former Prez back in 2014 when he grabbed her from behind. She says, "I found it disturbing because I recognize the respect ex-presidents are given for having served," referring to a photo taken a few days ago with the 5 former presidents.

Lind goes on ... "But when I got the chance to meet George H.W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo. He didn't shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara by his side. He told me a dirty joke."

Lind says she was actually admonished by security, who told her she shouldn't have stood next to him.

A spokesperson for Bush responded, "President Bush would never -- under any circumstances -- intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind."