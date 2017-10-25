Kim Kardashian Celebrates 37th Birthday with Family at Disneyland

Kim Kardashian My Disney Birthday Is a Scream

Hard to tell who enjoyed Kim Kardashian's birthday party more -- Kim or her kids, since they all let loose in a big way all over Disneyland.

Kim's entourage -- North, Saint, Aunt Kourtney, Larsa Pippen and their kids -- roamed the Anaheim park on Tuesday ... complete with VIP tour guides and bodyguards, of course. The triple digit temps didn't seem to bother the krew.

She's 37 now, but Kim looked more like a carefree 7-year-old while riding Dumbo, the Gadget's GO Coaster and the Monsters Inc. ride.

And yes, she recreated that classic churro shot. It's her birthday ... but we can all be happy.