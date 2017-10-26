Ben Affleck Won't be Moving in with Lindsay Shookus Just Yet

Ben Affleck Won't Be Movin' in with Lindsay ... Just Yet

Ben Affleck took GF Lindsay Shookus around this week looking for houses in L.A., but turns out she was just along for the ride.

Sources familiar with Ben's real estate expedition tell us, he and Lindsay are not moving in together ... but one source added the word, "yet."

Ben's buying solo ... and he seems interested in a house in the Santa Monica mountains with an $18.5 million price tag.

Of course, Lindsay will be spending time there, but she won't be a resident ... at least for now. Our sources say, however, that the relationship has gotten serious.

Ben's been renting in Brentwood since moving out of the family house, but he's looking to buy in the area so he can be close to his kids.