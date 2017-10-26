Miles Teller In the Clear for Drunken Arrest

Miles Teller won't face charges for public intoxication after getting busted in San Diego ... because cops did him a solid.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... police are not sending the case to the City Attorney, and they've tossed the whole matter. We're told it was a first-time offense, and there were no additional charges besides being drunk in public -- a misdemeanor -- so cops said ... all good.

As we reported ... Miles was arrested in June when cops said he was falling down drunk and refused to cooperate when they placed him in the drunk tank. Miles said there was no evidence to charge him with a crime.

Cops agreed, or maybe just agreed to let this one slide.

Case closed.