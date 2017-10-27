Teddy Geiger Singer Announces ... 'I Am Transitioning'

'For You I Will' Singer Teddy Geiger Announces Transition

Teddy Geiger -- the singer/songwriter best known for the 2006 ballad "For You I Will" -- just let the world know ... he's started the process of transitioning to a woman.

Geiger made the announcement by responding to a fan's question on social media about why he looked different lately. He says he started talking with close friends and family about a month ago and it gave him the courage to forge ahead.

🙋🏻hi A post shared by Teddy Geiger (@teddygeiger) on Oct 27, 2017 at 12:03am PDT

He added ... "Love it or hate it this is who I have been for a looooong time."

Teddy's remained busy in the music biz since his platinum hit, co-writing songs for One Direction and Shawn Mendes and soundtracks for "Fifty Shades Darker" and "Ghostbusters."

He also co-starred in the 2008 film "The Rocker" alongside Emma Stone.