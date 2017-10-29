Bethenny Frankel Says She Might Have to Put Her Dog Down After 45 Minute Seizure

Bethenny Frankel Might Put Her Dog, Cookie, Down ... After 45 Minute Seizure

Bethenny Frankel had an extremely tough weekend -- her family dog suffered a massive seizure ... and now she's saying she might have to put her down.

Bethenny posted a number of harrowing videos Saturday of her pup, Cookie, having a seizure at her home ... with a distraught Bethenny literally asking her social media followers what she should do, especially since her nearest vet is 40 min away.

Bethenny later said their docs didn't have good news at first -- Cookie was alive, but unconscious ... but she's now resting with a high temperature. During the seizure scare, Bethenny said she'd be putting her down if she didn't recover.

We did 3 mins into foaming/seizure.Holding 30lb convulsing dog w 7 yr old&driving w bone in dying dog’s mouth is rough #dontjudge @pukiiob — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) October 29, 2017

The ex-RHONY star caught flak for what some thought was a terrible reaction to the situation -- people assumed she waited 45 minutes before bringing the dog to the vet, and opted to film instead.

Bethenny cleared up the controversy, though ... she said they left for the vet only 3 minutes into Cookie's seizure, and that she only resorted to social media out of desperation.