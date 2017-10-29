Ex-NHL Star Sean Avery: Coffee Date With Martin Brodeur? Not Happenin'

EXCLUSIVE
Ex-NHL bad boy Sean Avery and Martin Brodeur absolutely hated each other on the ice ... but now that they're both retired, is it time to bury the hatchet over some coffee??
FYI -- the beef goes all the way back to the '08 Stanley Cup playoffs when Avery stood right in front of Brodeur to distract him from blocking the net ... and there's been bad blood ever since.
So we asked the controversial hockey star if he'd ever be willing to grab a cup of joe with Brodeur ... and it's clear he's not about it.
We talk more hockey with Avery -- from Henrik Lundqvist's age to dudes wrestling in their jock straps in the locker room.