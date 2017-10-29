Steve Aoki Settles Lawsuit With Fan Who Bit It On Cake

EXCLUSIVE

Steve Aoki settled his lawsuit with the dude who sued him after biting it hard on the DJ's signature flying cake.

Raymond Collins claimed he suffered a serious head injury in March after slipping on cake Aoki threw from the stage during a set at Hakkasan.

Aoki's lawyer, Barry Thompson, told TMZ, "Steve loves and is extremely dedicated to his fans. He was concerned to hear that Raymond Collins had fallen at his show after a long day and night celebrating with friends at a bachelor party."

No word on a monetary amount.

Thompson added, "Steve wishes Mr. Collins all the best."