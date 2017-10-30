Scottie Pippen Makes Offensive Comments About World Series

Scottie Pippen Makes Offensive Comments About World Series

EXCLUSIVE

C'mon Scottie ... you're better than this!

Hall of Fame basketball legend Scottie Pippen -- who's now living in Los Angeles -- gives zero craps about the World Series.

He honestly doesn't even know who's playing in it.

So, while the rest of the city -- and the sports community -- was up crazy late watching one of the greatest offensive games in World Series history, Pippen couldn't care less.

He was super nice with TMZ Sports on his way out of Delilah in West Hollywood -- but told us straight up, if the Cubs aren't playing ... he's not interested.