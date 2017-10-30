Selena Gomez's BFF I Wrote My Will Before Transplant

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Talk Kidney Transplant on 'Today'

Selena Gomez's best friend, Francia Raisa, didn't know if she'd survive donating a kidney to her BFF ... which really hit home when she had to write a will.

“Did you ever fear for your own health?” -@savannahguthrie

“I had to write a will which was scary.” -@therealfrancia pic.twitter.com/vAzPMnT45d — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 30, 2017

Francia and Selena told "Today" the donation process had to be sped up because Selena was in such dire straits she couldn't even open a water bottle. What normally takes months was done in days.

Selena also thanked Francia for volunteering her kidney without being asked ... once she found out she was a blood match, which is extremely rare.