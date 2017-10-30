Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Talk Kidney Transplant on 'Today'

Selena Gomez's best friend, Francia Raisa, didn't know if she'd survive donating a kidney to her BFF ... which really hit home when she had to write a will.
“Did you ever fear for your own health?” -@savannahguthrie— TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 30, 2017
“I had to write a will which was scary.” -@therealfrancia pic.twitter.com/vAzPMnT45d
Francia and Selena told "Today" the donation process had to be sped up because Selena was in such dire straits she couldn't even open a water bottle. What normally takes months was done in days.
Selena also thanked Francia for volunteering her kidney without being asked ... once she found out she was a blood match, which is extremely rare.
WATCH: “I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life.” @selenagomez & @therealfrancia speak out on kidney donation process pic.twitter.com/tj1Ri1dED8— TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 30, 2017