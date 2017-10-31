Evanescence Singer Amy Lee Recovers $1 Million in Lawsuit

Evanescence Singer Amy Lee Scores $1 Million Payday in Lawsuit But There's a HUGE Catch

Evanescence singer Amy Lee loses even when she wins big -- that's exactly what happened after an arbitrator awarded her ONE MILLION BUCKS with a huge caveat.

First, the backstory: 101 Management Inc. sued Amy last year for unpaid commissions and fees. 101 wanted more than $335k but when the case went to arbitration in May 2016, the arbitrator ruled 101 was actually owed only $4,863.66.

Fast-forward to 2017 ... Amy fought to get 101 to pay her lawyer fees for making her spend tons of dough on lawyers to fight and win on almost every claim 101 made.

The judge agreed and the court awarded Amy $1,036,773.68 but it's all going to her legal expenses -- $885k in attorney fees, $72k in an expert witness and other administrative costs.

