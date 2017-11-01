DeAndre Jordan Says Astros Only Lost to 'Make It Interesting'

DeAndre Jordan Sorry, Dodger Fans ... Astros Only Lost to Keep It Interesting

EXCLUSIVE

Hope all the LOS ANGELES Clippers fans don't get too pissed about this ... 'cause one of their own, DeAndre Jordan, is going AGAINST L.A. saying the Astros are gonna take the World Series.

FYI -- DeAndre is from Houston ... but still.

We got Benedict Arnold leaving the Dodgers game Tuesday night, decked out in Houston gear, and asked him if he's disappointed the Astros let a closeout opportunity slip through their fingers.

That's when Judas told us he wasn't concerned at all, and that his Astros were just trying to make things interesting by taking it to 7.

Hey DeAndre, if you love Houston so much why don't you marry it?

(This was written by a Dodgers fan.)