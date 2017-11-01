Diplo Ballin' Out On Game 7 Tix ... Prices Skyrocket!

Diplo Ballin' Out On Game 7 World Series Tickets, Prices Skyrocket!

Wanna be at Dodger Stadium for Game 7 tonight? Better be RICH AS HELL ... like Diplo.

The best seats in the house are selling on StubHub for $50,000 EACH (Dugout Club, right behind home plate) -- and the cheapest tickets (upper, upper level) are still hovering around $1,000.

So, if you're gonna buy seats ... ya gotta have bread.

Enter DJ Diplo -- who reportedly made $28.5 MILLION in 2017 -- and happens to be a huge Dodgers fan.

We got him leaving Mastro's in Bev Hills after Game 6 -- and he told us he'll 100% be at the game. Price didn't seem to be a concern.

Good for Diplo. Viva Los Doyers.