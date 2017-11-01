2017 West Coast Halloween Party Kim, Paris, Kendall Dial It Waaaaaaaay Back!!!

Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton Dominate West Coast Halloween Party

Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and Kendall Jenner went classic for their 2017 Halloween garb ... and gotta say, BRAVO!!!

Kim paid homage to the late singer Selena with her famous purple suit while Paris went with an oldie-but-a-goodie bunny costume. And give it up for Kendall ... who nailed the punk rock attire with her own take on a Powerpuff Girl.

There was a little bit of everything on the West Coast -- from Storm Troopers to Bonnie & Clyde.

There was also West Hollywood's insane Carnaval bash, which drew hundreds of thousands in some of the most unique costumes ever. Enjoy!