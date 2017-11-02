Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Still Not Divorced

Arnold and Maria Still Not Divorced

Arnold Schwarzenegger's wife, Maria Shriver, filed for divorce more than 6 years ago, but guess what -- they're still not divorced.

Harvey interviewed Arnold for "OBJECTified" and raised the issue of divorce. Maria filed on July 1, 2011, several months after the story broke that Arnold had fathered a baby with the couple's housekeeper.

At the time she filed, two of their kids -- Patrick and Christopher -- were both minors. They're both adults now so custody is not an issue.

As we reported, the couple does not have a prenup and they amassed a $400 million fortune during their 25-year marriage. We're told for years, their business people have worked on how the property should be split ... yet the divorce is stalled.

Our sources say Maria would like the divorce to become final, but Arnold is not taking the necessary steps to end the marriage.

