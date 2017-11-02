President Trump No Twitter!!! For a Few Minutes, Anyway

11/2/2017 4:18 PM PDT

President Donald Trump's Twitter Vanishes, Restored within Minutes

Breaking News

Donald Trump's Twitter page was mysteriously taken down ... only to reappear after a few minutes.

The @realDonaldTrump handle was shut down just before 4 PM PT ... sending the twitterverse into a frenzy. If you checked in to see what the Prez was spewing tweeting ... you got the automated message, "Sorry, that page doesn't exist!"

But before conspiracy theorists could formulate a nice, juicy plot -- the page was back up and running and seemed to have all of his timeline intact.

His latest tweet was a video of remarks he made earlier in the day from the Rose Garden. 

We've reached out to Twitter and the White House for comment ... so far, no word back.