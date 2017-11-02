President Trump No Twitter!!! For a Few Minutes, Anyway

President Donald Trump's Twitter Vanishes, Restored within Minutes

Breaking News

Donald Trump's Twitter page was mysteriously taken down ... only to reappear after a few minutes.

The @realDonaldTrump handle was shut down just before 4 PM PT ... sending the twitterverse into a frenzy. If you checked in to see what the Prez was spewing tweeting ... you got the automated message, "Sorry, that page doesn't exist!"

But before conspiracy theorists could formulate a nice, juicy plot -- the page was back up and running and seemed to have all of his timeline intact.

His latest tweet was a video of remarks he made earlier in the day from the Rose Garden.

Today, it was my pleasure and great honor to announce my nomination of Jerome Powell to be the next Chairman of the @FederalReserve. pic.twitter.com/6aDuRy3zws — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

We've reached out to Twitter and the White House for comment ... so far, no word back.