'Revenge of the Nerds' Star Ripped by His Ex ... Pay Support Or Hock Your Guns!!!

Robert Carradine's Ex Says He's Quit Paying Spousal Support

EXCLUSIVE

Robert Carradine left his estranged wife high and dry while she was caring for her sick dad, and now she wants a judge to force him to sell prized possessions ... according to docs.

The "Revenge of the Nerds" star's estranged wife, Edith, says Carradine cut her off financially after she flew to Switzerland to be with her father while he was hospitalized with a life-threatening condition.

In the docs, Edith says he'd been sending voluntary payments of $2,450 a month, plus some of his royalties, while they worked out their divorce -- but stopped while she was away. She says she's dirt broke, and adds ... if Robert's hard up for money she knows where he can get some quick.

Edith suggests the court make Robert sell his guitars, guns and cameras so he can pay her what she's owed. According to the docs, his collection is worth about $192k.

She's requesting $4k per month ... plus $15k to pay her lawyers.