Beyonce Check Me Out I'm 5 Different Lil' Kims!!!

Beyonce Pays Homage To Lil' Kim, All in Costumes

Beyonce was Lil' Kim for Halloween but she didn't just have one costume in her closet ... she had 5!

Bey shared the looks on her Instagram Friday, a few days post-Halloween, and it's impressive.

There's 1997 Lil' Kim in a fluorescent fur from her "No Way Out" tour, and Lil' Kim's signature blue Chanel wig from her Manhattan File Magazine cover, plus the costume Bey was pictured in at a Halloween party where she went as Kim from Missy Elliott's "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)" video.

Noticeably missing, though, was Lil' Kim's 1999 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet look, but the admiration is real.

No word of a collab ... yet.