Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres Cut Divorce Deal

Laurence Fishburne Strikes Divorce Deal w/ Gina Torres

Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres hashed out a divorce deal before he went to court to make it official ... TMZ has learned.

Laurence filed divorce docs and they confirmed what TMZ reported Friday -- Laurence and the "Suits" star likely spent the last year divvying up assets. They announced their split last September but list October 14, 2016 as the date of separation.

In docs obtained by TMZ ... Laurence says, "the parties have entered into an agreement in disposition of property which will be submitted for approval" ... as in waiting for the judge to sign off on it.

Laurence cites irreconcilable differences for why he wants out. They were married on September 22, 2002. He checked the boxes for joint legal and physical custody of their 10-year-old daughter, Delilah, ... and wants to block the judge from giving either of them spousal support.