Lou Diamond Phillips Arrested for DWI After Asking Cop for Directions (MUG SHOT)

Lou Diamond Phillips asked the wrong guy for directions early Friday morning ... because the guy he asked arrested him for DWI.

Phillips was driving in Portland, pulled up to a police officer and asked how to get to where he wanted to go. The cop immediately concluded Phillips was hammered and had him take a field sobriety test, which he flunked.

The actor was cuffed and taken to the station, where he blew a .20 ... 2 1/2 times the legal limit.

He's currently being held in jail.