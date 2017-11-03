Tamar Braxton's Estranged Husband, Vincent Herbert Doesn't Want a Divorce

Tamar Braxton Vince Doesn't Want Divorce ... Has a Plan to Reconcile

Tamar Braxton will not be divorcing Vincent Herbert, after all, IF he gets his way ... TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to Vince tell us he's hoping he and Tamar can work things out and save their marriage. It'll be an uphill battle, for sure ... remember she's the one who filed for divorce last week.

We're told Vince is willing to do everything in his power to change her mind, including counseling to discussing their marriage and other issues stemming from her firing from "The Real."

Vince has been telling friends he doesn't want to discuss custody arrangements for their son -- as she requested -- because he's confident things will work out.

Sources say he's in a good place career-wise, working on Remy Ma's management, which makes him think he can sort out his marriage too.