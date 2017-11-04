Chris Brown Pays $1,000 For Heartbreak On Cake

Chris Brown My Heartbreak On A Cake Cost $1,000

Chris Brown's cake was made of dough ... and a lot of it.

Brown threw a record release party for his new album, "Heartbreak On A Full Moon," on Halloween at Universal Studios and the centerpiece was an incredible recreation of the cover art made by Sweet Stacks Cakery. Price tag: $1,000.

Sweet Stacks owner Dejenia tells us Brown's crew reached out to her via direct message on Instagram 24 hours before the party and she spent the next 22 hours crafting it.

The finished product was entirely edible ... the bleeding heart was molded out of rice crispy treats and the rest of the cake was filled with chocolate and vanilla buttercream and crumbled Oreos.

Dejana says Brown gave her the final approval and threw in a bonus ... she got to kick it at the party, too! Guess you can have your cake and eat it, too.