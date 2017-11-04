Tyron Woodley on UFC 217: I Want the Winner of Bisping vs. St-Pierre

EXCLUSIVE
Tyron Woodley just gave TMZ Sports a solid UFC 217 preview, but the bigger news ... he wants the next crack at whoever wins the main event!!!
We got T-Wood outside Madison Square Garden and asked him to weigh in on Saturday night's card ... and he doesn't disappoint. Check it out -- Woodley thinks one fighter is going to absolutely crush it and gives us a prediction on the fight everyone will be talking about.
Oh, and he says he's more than ready to throw down next with the winner of Michael Bisping vs. recently un-retired Georges St-Pierre ... and we're all about that.
Tyron also shows some love to NYC MMA fans ... even the haters.