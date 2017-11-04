TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Tyron Woodley on UFC 217: I Want the Main Event Winner ... But That's Not Fight of the Night!!!

11/4/2017 2:31 PM PDT

Tyron Woodley on UFC 217: I Want the Winner of Bisping vs. St-Pierre

EXCLUSIVE

Tyron Woodley just gave TMZ Sports a solid UFC 217 preview, but the bigger news ... he wants the next crack at whoever wins the main event!!!

We got T-Wood outside Madison Square Garden and asked him to weigh in on Saturday night's card ... and he doesn't disappoint. Check it out -- Woodley thinks one fighter is going to absolutely crush it and gives us a prediction on the fight everyone will be talking about.

Oh, and he says he's more than ready to throw down next with the winner of Michael Bisping vs. recently un-retired Georges St-Pierre ... and we're all about that.

Tyron also shows some love to NYC MMA fans ... even the haters.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web