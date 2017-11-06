Blac Chyna's Hook on New Rap Song: 'Pop That Pussy Like a Pistol, Yeah'

Blac Chyna First Taste of Rap Game 'Pop That Pussy Like a Pistol, Yeah'

Blac Chyna laid down the hook on a new rap song, and it's poppin' ... literally.

We got a snippet of the track produced by Mally Mall -- the guy who made Chyna's ex, Tyga,﻿ a rap star. She spit the lyrics a few weeks back. She only does the hook -- "Pop that pussy like a pistol, yeah" -- but it packs a powerful punch.

As we reported, Chyna's working on her debut album and aiming high by recruiting a bunch of big names to join her at the mic, including Yo Gotti, Tory Lanez, and Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee.

There seems to be a common theme with Chyna and rap -- check out Belly's music video -- so it'll be interesting to see what's next.