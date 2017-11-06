Diddy (Brother Love) Celebrates Birthday with Cassie in Mexico!!!

Diddy/Brother Love & Cassie Celebrating Mi Cumpleaños en Mexico!!!

Sean Combs , aka Brother Love -- and formerly known as Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy, Diddy, etc -- is making a splash in Mexico for his 48th birthday.

Diddy LOVE is celebrating with his gf, Cassie. They're staying at Joe Francis' house in Punta Mita, and while they're obviously having a great time ... gotta wonder what the hell Cassie is calling him.

Sean made a big splash over the weekend when he decided to go with his 417th name change. By any name ... he's clearly indulging in all riches can buy.

Plus, we're guessing Diddy LOVE turns around no matter what Cassie calls him ... when she's wearing that bikini.