Katharine McPhee & David Foster Gaze Courtside At Lakers Game

The Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies Sunday night in L.A., but David Foster and his new gf, Katharine McPhee, might not have noticed.

The two had great seats, but it didn't matter because it looked like Katharine was more into David's convo than Lonzo Ball's ball skills.

They've been spotted together all over town the last couple of weeks, and were even snapped smooching. So far no official statement on the status of their relationship, but the body language pretty much says it all.