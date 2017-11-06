Marilyn Manson Points Fake Rifle At San Bernardino Concert Crowd

Marilyn Manson Points Fake Rifle at San Bernardino Concert Crowd

Marilyn Manson showed a shocking lack of empathy Sunday night as he pretended to spray the crowd with bullets from a fake semi-automatic weapon ... in a county that is still reeling from a mass shooting.

Marilyn --- in a wheelchair after a September injury that crushed his leg -- was performing at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino ... the city where a terrorist killed 14 people in December 2015.

Perhaps with that in mind -- and a penchant for controversial headlines -- Marilyn pulled out the fake rifle while performing "We Know Where You F****** Live."

A mic is attached to the scope of the rifle.

Disturbing as hell.