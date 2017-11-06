Meek Mill Attorney Claims Judge's Vendetta Behind New Prison Sentence

Meek Mill Judge's Beef Behind Stiff Prison Sentence ... Attorney Claims

Meek Mill is back behind bars because the judge has a long-standing vendetta against him ... according to a member of his legal team.

Meek was sentenced to 2 to 4 years for violating probation, but one of his attorneys, Joe Tacopina, tells TMZ ... even prosecutors had recommended no jail time. According to Tacopina, Meek and the the judge are from the same part of Philly and know some of the same people.

Tacopina says the judge had suggested to Meek -- during a meeting in chambers last year -- he do a remake of the Boyz II Men hit, "On Bended Knee" ... and give her, the judge, a shout-out. Meek thought she was kidding, but Tacopina tells us it doesn't appear so now.

Meek's lawyer believes the judge clearly showed bias with her stiff sentence, and says they plan to appeal.