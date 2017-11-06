Nashville Predators Team Bus Ditches 2 Guys In Hollywood ... WAIT FOR US!!

Nashville Predators Team Bus Ditches 2 Guys In Hollywood, Wait For Us!!

EXCLUSIVE

Wanna see how fast ice hockey players can move on land?

You're in luck ... because when the Nashville Predators team bus left Catch LA restaurant without 2 guys ... they busted out the footspeed to stop their ride from ditching them!

The NHL team was celebrating Sunday night after beating the L.A. Kings the night before -- they were all in a good mood ... signing autographs and taking pics with fans.

But 2 guys were draggin' ass when it came time to leave ... so the bus took off without 'em. That's when the race was on!

Unclear who the guys are -- couldn't see their faces -- but don't worry, this story has a happy ending.