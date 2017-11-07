WWE's 'Brother Love' Wants to Whoop Diddy Over Nickname Drama

Diddy tapped out on his "Brother Love" shtick QUICK ... but the original Brother Love -- pro wrestling legend Bruce Pritchard -- says he still wants to kick his ass!!
Here's the deal -- Puff announced his latest name change on Saturday ... not realizing it was already taken by The Undertaker's famous ex-manager.
After wrestling fans DESTROYED the hip-hop mogul on social media -- Diddy decided to give it back.
But Pritchard ain't taking Diddy's attempted nickname robbery sitting down -- issuing a challenge to meet mano-a-mano inside the ring.
"I would do anything to wrestle with Diddy -- anytime, any place," Bruce told TMZ Sports.
"You stay in your world and I'll stay in mine, because I don't wanna have to get you inside of a solid steel cage and open up my own can of whoop-ass on you!"