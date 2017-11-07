Scottie Pippen Spots 'Tennis GOAT' Novak Djokovic ... Fanboys Out!!!

Scottie Pippen Fanboys Out After Spotting 'Tennis GOAT' Novak Djokovic

Scottie Pippen LOVES Novak Djokovic -- and wasn't afraid to show it yesterday at lunch.

We got Pippen leaving il Pastaio in the Beverly Hills ... that is, until the NBA legend spotted Novak at an outside table.

Scottie made a hard cut over to the tennis superstar -- giving him daps, busting out his cellphone for a pic and just generally fanboying out.

Pip didn't wanna talk about him and Larsa getting back together ... but his bromance with Djoker's on lock.

Bonus: Scottie just shared his shot with the "tennis GOAT" -- and it's dope.